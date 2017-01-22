Australian Open: Sania Mirza-Strycova crash out, Leander Paes-Hingis advance

Sania Mirza, the world No 2 in women’s doubles, and her Czech partner Barbora Strycova suffered a shocking third round exit from the Australian Open in Melbourne after losing 3-6, 6-2, 2-6 to the Japanese pair Eri Hozumi and Miyu Kato on Sunday. Earlier, Leander Paes, who suffered an early exit from the doubles category, kept his mixed doubles hopes alive after dishing out a clinical performance with Swiss queen Martina Hingis.

Paes and Hingis beat Australian pair of Marc Polmans and Destanee Aiava 6-4, 6-3.

This is the second consecutive time Sania Mirza and Barbora Strycova’s Japanese opponents stretched the match to three sets in this edition of the Australian Open.

Sania and Strycova lost the first set, but managed to bounce back in the second with some dominating performance. They however lost steam in the deciding set which the Japanese partners thoroughly dominated.

All is not lost for Sania as yet Down Under. Sania and her mixed doubles Croatian partner Ivan Dodig have reached the second round with some strong performance in the opening clash.

The Indio-Swiss pair will next take on Australia’s Casey Dellacqua and Matt Reid in the Round of 16 match at the Australian Open.