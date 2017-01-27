Australian Open: Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Lucie Safarova win women’s doubles title

The American-Czech pair of Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova beat Czech Republic’s Andrea Hlavackova and Chinese Peng Shuai 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3 to win the women’s doubles final at the Australian Open on Friday.
They've done it! @BMATTEK and @luciesafarova overcome a one set deficit to win the women's doubles! #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/CZH2Ucty2W— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2017
Mattek-Sands and Safarova have now won four of the last nine majors. The Chinese-Czech pairing got an early break but Mattek-Sands and Safarova took the first set to a tiebreaker. But Hlavackova and Peng, who till then had not dropped a set, won it.
Smooth moves, @BMATTEK and @luciesafarova! Not a bad victory dance! 💃💃🏆 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/rluxD9WOvW— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2017
The American-Czech pair however forced a break in the opening game of the second and built on that advantage before Safarova sent the match into a decider. With Hlavackova having fallen to Mattek-Sands and Safarova twice before in major finals – Peng was yet to face them – she seemed intent on proving that this was to be third time lucky for her. But it wasn’t to be as the second seeds powered to victory.