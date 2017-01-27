 Australian Open: Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Lucie Safarova win women’s doubles title | tennis | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 27, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Australian Open: Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Lucie Safarova win women’s doubles title

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova, seeded second, lost the first set before blowing away Czech-Chinese pair of Andrea Hlavackova and Peng Shuai at the Australian Open.

tennis Updated: Jan 27, 2017 15:35 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the US and Czech Republic's Lucie Safarova with the trophy after winning the Australian Open women's doubles final against Czech Republic's Andrea Hlavackova and China's Peng Shuai in Melbourne on Friday. (REUTERS)

The American-Czech pair of Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova beat Czech Republic’s Andrea Hlavackova and Chinese Peng Shuai 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3 to win the women’s doubles final at the Australian Open on Friday.

Mattek-Sands and Safarova have now won four of the last nine majors. The Chinese-Czech pairing got an early break but Mattek-Sands and Safarova took the first set to a tiebreaker. But Hlavackova and Peng, who till then had not dropped a set, won it.

The American-Czech pair however forced a break in the opening game of the second and built on that advantage before Safarova sent the match into a decider. With Hlavackova having fallen to Mattek-Sands and Safarova twice before in major finals – Peng was yet to face them – she seemed intent on proving that this was to be third time lucky for her. But it wasn’t to be as the second seeds powered to victory.

tags

more from tennis

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you