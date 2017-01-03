 Chennai Open: Saketh Myneni crashes out after losing to Mikhail Youzhny | tennis | Hindustan Times
Chennai Open: Saketh Myneni crashes out after losing to Mikhail Youzhny

tennis Updated: Jan 03, 2017 23:02 IST
PTI
Mikhail Youzhny (RUS) in action against Saketh Myneni (IND) during their first round match for the ATP Chennai Open 2017. (PTI)

Saketh Myneni fizzled out after early fight against World No. 10 Mikhail Youzhny to bow out of ATP Chennai Open on Tuesday.

Myneni was neck-and-neck with Youzhny in the first set which went on serve for nine games.

Serving to stay in the set, Myneni served a double fault at 40-30 for a deuce, saved three set points but netted a forehand on the fourth.

From there, it was a slide for the Indian and an easy ride for the Russian.

In the other matches of the day, Paire pipped Russian Konstantin Kravchuk 6-3 6-4 in his first round match, eighth seed Yen-Hsun Lu from Taipei outplayed Moldova’s Radu Ablot 6-2 6-1 and Britain’s Aljaz Bedene fought past Russia’s Guillermo Garcia Lopez 6-3 6-3 in his opening round.

Also advancing to the second round was Argentina’s Renzo Olivo, who faced stiff resistance from wild card Casper Ruud from Norway 7-6(3) 6-2.

Myneni said he paid the price for misjudging the speed of the strokes from Youzhny.

“I missed a few first serves and that did not help. I also mis-hit a couple of strokes and misread the speed. The first serve let me down. But I am happy with the progress I have made after having a shoulder issue last season, happy to play after two and a half months,” he said.

Myneni conceded that serving a double fault in the 10th game of the opening set at 40-30 affected the outcome of the match since it slipped out of his hands after that.

“Yeah, there are certain stages like that affect you. He is a quality player and misread the speed and that why I made those forehand unforced errors,” Myneni said, adding that he would try to do well at the Australian Open Qualifiers.

<