Chennai Open: Yuki Bhambri qualifies for men’s singles main draw

Yuki Bhambri, making a comeback from an elbow injury, qualified for the singles main draw of the Chennai Open with a fluent 6-3 6-1 win over Argentine Nicolas Kicker, world No 110, in the second round even as Prajnesh Gunneswaran was ousted.

It took Yuki just 59 minutes to end the challenge of Kicker as he saved three of the four breakpoints he faced and broke his rival five times in the match.

Yuki will play compatriot and Davis Cup teammate Ramkumar Ramanathan.

Prajnesh lost 6-7 (2) 2-6 to Slovakia’s Jozef Kovalik in his final qualifying round.

There are three Indians now in the singles draw with third being Saketh Myneni, who is drawn to play seasoned Russia Mikhail Youzhny.