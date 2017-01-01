 Chennai Open: Yuki Bhambri qualifies for men’s singles main draw | tennis | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 01, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Chennai Open: Yuki Bhambri qualifies for men’s singles main draw

tennis Updated: Jan 01, 2017 22:00 IST
PTI
PTI
Highlight Story

Yuki Bhambri qualified for the singles main draw of the Chennai Open with a fluent 6-3 6-1 win over Argentine Nicolas Kicker (PTI)

Yuki Bhambri, making a comeback from an elbow injury, qualified for the singles main draw of the Chennai Open with a fluent 6-3 6-1 win over Argentine Nicolas Kicker, world No 110, in the second round even as Prajnesh Gunneswaran was ousted.

It took Yuki just 59 minutes to end the challenge of Kicker as he saved three of the four breakpoints he faced and broke his rival five times in the match.

Yuki will play compatriot and Davis Cup teammate Ramkumar Ramanathan.

Prajnesh lost 6-7 (2) 2-6 to Slovakia’s Jozef Kovalik in his final qualifying round.

There are three Indians now in the singles draw with third being Saketh Myneni, who is drawn to play seasoned Russia Mikhail Youzhny.

tags

more from tennis

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<