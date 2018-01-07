Confident Caroline Wozniacki eyeing ‘great couple of weeks’ at Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki may have lost the Auckland Open final to Julia Goerges on Sunday but the Dane is confident her week in New Zealand will stand her in good stead for the Australian Open.

The opening week of the 2018 calendar saw Wozniacki continue where she left off last year as she reached the final of the WTA International event, dropping one set in the process.

However, she was unable to cap an impressive week with a trophy, Goerges claiming a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) victory.

Despite that disappointment Wozniacki – who won the WTA Finals in Singapore in October – was happy with her build-up to the year’s first grand slam and is targeting silverware.

“I’ve got a lot of matches under my belt this week, it was the preparation I hoped for,” said Wozniacki, who is closing in on the world number one ranking.

“Now I can take a day off tomorrow and fly to Melbourne and get used to courts over there, and the conditions, and hopefully it’s going to be a great couple of weeks.

“Everyone wants to be number one, but it’s something I’ve done before and obviously it would be nice to do it again, but honestly I think I’m just thinking about being in the finals, holding trophies, lifting trophies.”

Wozniacki and Goerges will learn their first-round opponents in Melbourne next week when the draw is made.