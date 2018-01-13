Daniil Medvedev fights off Alex de Minaur to win first ATP Tour title in Sydney
Updated: Jan 13, 2018
Russian qualifier Daniil Medvedev fought off tigerish Australian youngster Alex de Minaur to win his first ATP Tour title at the Sydney International on Saturday.
Medvedev completed a all-conquering week to fight back from losing the opening set to extinguish de Minaur, 1-6, 6-4, 7-5.
It was 21-year-old Medvedev’s seventh win this week, giving him solid preparation for next week’s Australian Open in Melbourne where he faces another Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first round.
The 84th-ranked Medvedev also came back from a set down to upset Italian fourth seed Fabio Fognini 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the semi-finals of the tournament.
Eighteen-year-old de Minaur beat Frenchman Benoit Paire to reach the final.
He also upset Milos Raonic to reach the Brisbane International semi-finals last week before losing to American Ryan Harrison.