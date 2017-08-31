Elina Svitolina strolls into US Open third round

Ukrainian fourth seed Elina Svitolina powered into the third round of the U.S. Open with a 6-4 6-4 win against Russian Evgeniya Rodina on Thursday.

The 22-year-old, who had also reached the third round at Flushing Meadows in the previous two years, was barely troubled by her 89th-ranked opponent in a sun-kissed Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Svitolina lost focus in the second set at 5-2 when she allowed Rodina to pull a break back, but she held her following service game to wrap up the victory on the first match point with a backhand winner.

She next faces either American Shelby Rogers or Australian 25th seed Daria Gavrilova.

Kyrgios fined $5,500

Nick Kyrgios was fined a total of $5,500 for bad behaviour during his U.S. Open first-round defeat, organisers said on Thursday.

Kyrgios, seeded 14th, smashed his racket and cursed as he expressed his frustration during a 6-3 1-6 6-4 6-1 loss to fellow Australian John Millman on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old received a $3,000 fine for ‘audible obscenity’ and a $2,500 fine for ‘abuse of rackets and equipments’, said a U.S. Tennis Association statement.