Fabio Fognini suspended from U.S. Open for unsportsmanlike conduct
Fabio Fognini was provisionally suspended on Saturday and fined $24,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during his first-round singles loss.tennis Updated: Sep 02, 2017 23:30 IST
Fabio Fognini was provisionally suspended on Saturday from further participation in the U.S. Open after earlier being fined $24,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during his first-round singles loss.
Fabio Fognini and partner Simone Bolelli will be withdrawn from their third-round doubles match.
“Fabio Fognini is hereby provisionally suspended from further participation in the U.S. Open pending a final determination whether a major offense has been committed during his first-round singles match,” the Grand Slam Board said in a statement.
The 22nd-seeded Italian, known for his volatile temper, was in trouble again during his 6-4 7-6 (8) 3-6 6-0 loss on Wednesday to Stefano Travaglia when he was heard directing vulgar language towards Swedish chair umpire Louise Engzell.
Fognini was cited for three code violations and handed fines of $15,000, $5,000 and $4,000.
It is not the first time Fabio Fognini has been in hot water for being unable to control his emotions.
At Wimbledon in 2014 he was fined $27,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct.