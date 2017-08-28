Garbine Muguruza powers past Varvara Lepchenko at US Open tennis

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza notched up her first ever victory on Arthur Ashe Stadium with a 6-0 6-3 win over American Varvara Lepchenko at the U.S. Open on Monday.

Despite winning two grand slam titles, Muguruza has never felt at home at Flushing Meadows as she has never advanced past the third round here.

READ | Rafael Nadal not letting potential Roger Federer clash cloud US Open goal

“I have been here so many times and I’ve never done very well,” said the Spaniard.

“I give everything I have on the court.

Vamos! @GarbiMuguruza drops just 10 points on serve to move past Lepchenko 6-0, 6-3 in R1 of the #USOpen. https://t.co/DCjJLunsfy pic.twitter.com/1OAYXPp8Yd — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 28, 2017

“She started a little nervous and I started well. Then it got more equal and became a good fight.”

Lepchenko struggled with her accuracy on the partly-cloudy morning, committing 22 unforced errors to Muguruza’s 11.

The 23-year-old Muguruza was aggressive throughout, frequently coming to the net and using her powerful ground strokes to push Lepchenko into awkward court positions.

READ | Andy Murray withdraws from US Open due to hip injury

Muguruza will next face either American Claire Liu or Duan Ying-ying of China.

Kvitova wears down

Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova scraped into the second round of the U.S. Open by beating former world number one Jelena Jankovic of Serbia 7-5 7-5 on Monday.

The Czech 13th seed, in search of top form after a mediocre build-up to the year’s final grand slam, struggled to adapt to Jankovic’s counter-punching style but eventually wore down the 2008 runner-up to set up a meeting with France’s Alize Cornet.

.@Petra_Kvitova improves to 5-3 against Jankovic with a tight 7-5, 7-5 win in R1 of the #USOpen. https://t.co/RhQTV4zelI pic.twitter.com/AmqFvG3IyR — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 28, 2017

Kvitova, who returned to competition in May five months after being stabbed in her hand by an intruder at her home, won a first set that featured three breaks of serve as both players struggled to find their range in Louis Armstrong Stadium.

READ | Roger Federer could face Rafael Nadal in US Open semi-finals

She rallied back from 2-0 down in the second set but dropped serve again in the seventh game. However, Kvitova regained her composure to win four consecutive games and secured the win on her first match point with a sizzling forehand winner down the line.