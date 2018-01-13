Garbine Muguruza still recovering after tough start to 2018

Garbine Muguruza admitted she was not yet at peak fitness ahead of the Australian Open after a tough start to the year.

Muguruza retired at the Brisbane International due to cramps and then withdrew in Sydney because of a thigh injury.

READ | Australian Open: Stan Wawrinka feared for career during long injury layoff

The 24-year-old two-time grand slam champion said she was hoping to be at her healthiest when the year’s first major begins on Monday.

“I wish to be more,” Muguruza said on Saturday when asked if she was at 100 per cent.

“Well, you always want to be perfect before a grand slam, but you’re never perfect. But I feel I’m much better every day.”

"This is the Happy Slam, for a reason! I would be happier if I came here playing more matches, but that’s not going to put me down"



- @GarbiMuguruza #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/ewIB2vVFtf — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 13, 2018

Muguruza has played just one full match – a win over Kiki Bertens in Sydney – ahead of the Australian Open.

READ | Elise Mertens makes history in Hobart International tennis

The Spanish world number three, who faces France’s Jessika Ponchet in the first round in Melbourne, said it was far from ideal preparation, but she is remaining upbeat.

“It’s true, I would like to have played more matches. But you never really know how it’s going to start the year,” Muguruza said.

“I only played two matches, but I felt that my tennis was good. Maybe my fitness was a little bit, you know, there. I don’t know.

READ | Even without Serena Williams, Australian Open women’s field still tough

“I think sometimes you don’t need that many matches.

“With my experience, sometimes you play very good, and you don’t need 25 tournaments before, sometimes you need it, so... so far, I am OK.”