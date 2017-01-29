Here’s how WWE congratulated Serena Williams on her historic Australian Open win

Serena Williams created history on Saturday by winning a record 23rd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) came up with a special way to congratulate the tennis player on her brilliant achievement.

The WWE will be sending Serena a custom made championship title belt with the names of the four Grand Slam tournaments, as well as the title of “23-Time Grand Slam Champion”.

WWE senior official Triple H lauded the tennis player after her Australian Open victory and tweeted a picture of the belt with the caption: “She is a... Record-breaking. Ground-breaking. Barrier-breaking. History-making...Champion. Congrats @serenawilliams! #AusOpen”.

Since changing the design of the WWE Championship in 2013, the company has made a habit of sending custom made belts to various sports teams and players after major vcitories. They recently sent belts to the World Series Champions Chicago Cubs after the club ended their 108-year drought.

Serena swept past her sister Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 at Rod Laver Arena for her seventh Melbourne Park crown to finally clinch the record for Open-era major titles, nearly 18 years after winning her first grand-slam. Her astonishing achievement also meant that she will replace Angelique Kerber as the top-ranked women’s singles player in the world.