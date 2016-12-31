Here’s what Bastian Schweinsteiger said about his wife Ana Ivanovic’s retirement

Bastian Schweinsteiger has backed his ‘wonderful’ wife Ana Ivanovic over her decision to call time on her career at the age of 29 due to injuries.

The Serbian tennis star’s retirement took everyone by surprise. She spent 12 weeks as the top ranked player in 2008 and won 15 singles titles in her career. However, she has been out of action since August due to injury which dropped her down to No 63 in the world rankings.

“My deepest respect for your decision to retire. You have always been an inspiration for others. Also, you are a wonderful woman and wife,” Schweinsteiger tweeted on Saturday.

The Manchester United midfielder got hitched to Ivanovic earlier this year in Venice after dating for years. Ivanovic has said that after retirement she would explore opportunities in business, beauty and fashion.