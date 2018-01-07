‘I feel ready!’ - Novak Djokovic graces Rod Laver Arena in Australian Open boost

The view of Novak Djokovic practising on Rod Laver Arena was a welcome one for Australian Open organisers and fans, after the six-time champion touched down in Melbourne.

Tournament officials have been sweating on the fitness of former world number one Djokovic, who has struggled to overcome an elbow injury, after the withdrawals of five-time runner-up Andy Murray and Kei Nishikori in the men’s draw, while 23-time slam champion Serena Williams also pulled out.

Finally back in the land down under. I feel ready! Idemo!! #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/HFvpn3U5I1 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 7, 2018

Djokovic was forced to skip the Mubadala World Tennis Championship and the Qatar Open, having not played competitively since withdrawing from the quarter-finals of Wimbledon in July.

But the 30-year-old and 12-time major winner – now ranked 12th in the world – looked pain-free in Melbourne on Sunday.

In a video posted to Twitter, Djokovic also wrote: “I feel ready!”

Music to the ears of the Australian Open, which gets underway at Melbourne Park on January 15.