I have made great progress during the last 8-9 months: Saketh Myneni

India’s top ranked player Saketh Myneni got the toughest task in a man’s life out of his way during the Davis Cup tie against Spain earlier in September: he proposed to his girlfriend during the team dinner.

Now, the 29-year old wants to focus on the smaller things.

“I have made great progress during the last 8-9 months. I have worked really hard on my fitness over the last two years and it has gradually started to pay off,” Saketh said, as he prepared for the Aircel Chennai Open, starting at the SDAT Stadium on January 2.

“I feel good about the way things are going so I am working on the smaller things now. Things that will give my game an edge,” he added.

The reigning Asian Games mixed doubles gold and men’s doubles silver medallist had a highly fruitful 2016 and wants to make the coming year even more special.

“I had a great year, starting with the Australian Open. I had a wonderful hard court season as well,” he pointed out. “But unfortunately, injuries took a toll by the end of the tour. I have had a good off-season in November and make an early, good start here in Chennai, then the Aussie Open and move forward,” he said.

Saketh, who has been given a wild card along with Ramkumar Ramanathan for the singles, also said, “I am trying to reach a situation where I can maintain intensity for two-three hours. It’s very tough but I am trying to work on that , especially the nutrition part.”

The World No. 194 believes that he doesn’t have to make too many changes to his game or to his approach to get into the Top 100.

“You have to trust the system that you have created. Try to follow what you have. If you doubt your own situation, it’s not a good thing,” he stressed.

The 29-year-old is delighted to be an integral part of the Davis Cup team, playing both the singles and doubles.

“It hasn’t really changed my life but I love team sports. If I have the chance I will do anything to help anybody. It comes naturally to me. I want to keep myself in such a space that I am able to come out and play any time my captain asks me to,” he said.