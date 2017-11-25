Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal wins maiden ATP Challenger trophy

Sumit Nagal’s sensational campaign at the ATP Bengaluru Open culminated in a superb fashion as he lifted his maiden Challenger level title with a three-set win over Briton Jay Clarke, here today.

Unseeded 20-year-old Nagal defeated his British opponent 6-3 3-6 6-2 in the summit clash of the $100,000 hard court event, earning crucial 100 ATP ranking points.

READ | Kei Nishikori targets Australian Open 2018 glory after lengthy injury layoff

Nagal, who is ranked 321, is likely to gain more than 80 places on the ATP ranking list when the new rankings will be issued on Monday.

The effort won Nagal a decent prize purse of $14,400 and more importantly he will now be ranked close to 225 which will be his career-best rank.

READ | Davis Cup final: Anything is possible now, says Belgian hero David Goffin

The tournament has been a big breakthrough for Nagal, who toppled India’s best singles players Yuki Bhambri and other international established players such as Slovenia’s Blaz Kavcic, who is ranked 102 in the world.

India hosted only two Challenger level events this year and both were won by home players. Bhambri had won the $50,000 Pune Challenger last week.