Injured Vera Zvonareva pulls out of Mumbai Open tennis tournament

The first WTA Challenger tournament in India after a five years hiatus suffered a setback with former World No 2 Vera Zvonareva deciding not to travel to India for the Mumbai Open, the qualifying rounds of which start on Saturday.

Zvonareva, who reached the Wimbledon and US Open finals in 2010, suffered a rib injury while playing in Hua Hin, Thailand last week, her manager is reported to have informed the Mumbai Open organisers. In Hua Hin, she lost to fifth seed Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium in first round.

Zvonareva, on a comeback from a two-year absence from the circuit because of her marriage and child birth, was playing well as she had reached the semifinals at the WTA event in Tashkent the previous week.

China’s Zhu Lin, Italy’s Jasmine Paolini and Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova too have pulled out well before the start of the tournament.

Wildcards for Ankina, Rutuja and Karman

The organisers have handed wild cards into the main draw to Ankita Raina of Gujarat and Karman Kaur Thandi of Delhi, the number one and two in the last AITA rankings. The main draw matches commence on November 20.

Maharashtra’s Rutuja Bhosale and Gujarat’s Zeel Desai have also been awarded wildcards into the main draw, while Andhra Pradesh’s Pranjala Yadlapadli and and Goa’s Natasha Palha have been given wild cards into the qualifying rounds.

The organisers gave a wild card into the qualifying rounds to Romania’s Ana Bogdan, who made a late representation for a chance to play in the tournament. Bogdan, who is ranked 108th in the world, will be the top seed in the qualifying rounds and will take on India’s Pranjala on Saturday.