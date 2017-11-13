Jelena Dokic’s revelation: Father physically, verbally, emotionally abused her

Former Wimbledon semi-finalist Jelena Dokic says her father physically, verbally and emotionally abused her from a young age when she started playing tennis.

In an autobiography to be released this week, the 34-year-old Dokic says that Damir Dokic, who also was her coach, regularly beat her, pulled her hair and ears, kicked her and even spat in her face. She said her father also frequently directed vile insults toward her.

“He beat me really badly,” the former No. 4-ranked Dokic was quoted as saying in Sydney’s Sunday Telegraph. “It basically started day one of me playing tennis. It continued on from there. It spiraled out of control.”

After losing to Lindsay Davenport in the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2000, at the age of 17, Dokic said her father refused to acknowledge her following the match and when she finally reached him on the telephone, he told her not to return to the hotel where the family was staying. She said she was distressed and attempted to sleep in the player area at Wimbledon, before officials contacted her agents and arranged for her stay with them.

Excerpts from the book and a video interview published in Australian newspapers generated wide debate about how the situation was allowed to continue throughout Dokic’s teenage years.

Tennis Australia released a statement praising Dokic’s courage in exposing the abuse, and responded to local media questions about why it didn’t intervene by saying an official had taken the matter to the authorities.

“There were many in tennis at the time who were concerned for Jelena’s welfare, and many who tried to assist with what was a difficult family situation,” Tennis Australia’s statement said. “Some officials even went as far as lodging police complaints, which without cooperation from those directly involved, unfortunately could not be fully investigated.”

Tennis Australia said over the past 10 years the sport had constantly improved and updated its police to increase protection for children.

Damir Dokic is living in Serbia and had no comment for Australian media regarding the book.

At the time, Jelena Dokic was playing at her peak, the WTA had a rule banning disruptive family members or coaches from attending tournaments.

Damir Dokic was eventually banned indefinitely from all WTA Tour events after a series of public indiscretions, including accusing Australian Open organizers of fixing the 2001 tournament draw. Damir Dokic also spent time in jail for threatening the life of the Australian ambassador to Belgrade and illegally possessing weapons.

He was suspended at times from other tournaments including the U.S. Open, where he was banned in 2000 for abusing staff over the price of a salmon lunch, and at Wimbledon, where he smashed a journalist’s phone.

Jelena Dokic started playing tennis at age eight. Her family migrated in 1994 from Europe to Australia, where Jelena trained in Sydney under her father’s coaching. In 1998, she won the U.S. Open junior title and played Fed Cup for Australia, and in 1989 she beat Martina Hingis in the opening round of Wimbledon, becoming the lowest-ranked player in the Open era to beat a top seed at a Grand Slam.

She switched allegiances at her father’s insistence to represent Serbia in 2001, following allegations by her father that the draw for the 2001 Australian Open was rigged against her. But she returned to represent Australia from 2006.

After reaching a career-high No. 4 ranking in 2002, Dokic’s ranking slipped into the 600s as she struggled with injuries and depression. But in 2009, she made a surprising run to the Australian Open quarterfinals as a wild-card entry and said she’d been estranged from her father for several years. She retired in 2012 with five titles in the top tier of women’s tennis, but having never surpassed her 2000 success in a major.

Dokic has been quoted as saying the physical violence was regular from her father but she struggled most with the emotional element of the relationship.

“Not just the physical pain but the emotional ... that was the one what hurt me the most,” she said. “When you are 11, 12 years old and hear all those nasty things ... that was more difficult for me.”