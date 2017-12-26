 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga withdraws from tennis season-opener in Doha | tennis | Hindustan Times
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga withdraws from tennis season-opener in Doha

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has pulled out of the Doha tennis event ahead of the Australian Open 2018 due to an injury.

tennis Updated: Dec 26, 2017 20:13 IST
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will miss the season-opening Doha Open ahead of the Australian Open.
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will miss the season-opening Doha Open ahead of the Australian Open. (AFP)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has pulled out of January’s Australian Open warm-up event in Doha with a wrist injury, the tournament organisers announced on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old, who was the 2008 Australian Open runner-up to Novak Djokovic, is still expected to play in the opening Grand Slam tournament of the year at Melbourne Park, which starts on January 15.

READ | Serena Williams to return at Mubadala World Tennis Championship

World number 15 Tsonga, who won the Doha tournament in 2012, struggled with a right knee problem in October before returning to form and fitness in the final weeks of the season -- winning in Antwerp and reaching the final at Vienna.

The tournament in Qatar starts on Monday.

