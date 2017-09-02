 Karolina Pliskova survives scare to beat Zhang Shaui, advance to U.S. Open fourth round | tennis | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 02, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Karolina Pliskova survives scare to beat Zhang Shaui, advance to U.S. Open fourth round

Karolina Pliskova fought back to beat China’s Zhang Shuai 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 to advance to the fourth round of the US Open.

tennis Updated: Sep 02, 2017 23:57 IST
Karolina Pliskova exults after beating Shuai Zhang in their US Open third round fixture.
Karolina Pliskova exults after beating Shuai Zhang in their US Open third round fixture. (USA TODAY Sports)

Karolina Pliskova showed the steel of a world number one as she fought off a match point to claim a riveting 3-6 7-5 6-4 comeback win over Zhang Shuai in the U.S. Open third round on Saturday.

Karolina Pliskova, runner-up at Flushing Meadows last year, would have lost her world number one ranking had she been beaten on Arthur Ashe Stadium but moved another step closer to a first career grand slam title.

Zhang Shaui was aggressive throughout the match but was ultimately worn down by the tall, big-serving Czech.

Karolina Pliskova needed an injury time out to attend to a sore arm in the second set, which she hopes will not bother her when she faces either American Jennifer Brady or Monica Niculescu of Romania.

READ | Fabio Fognini suspended from U.S. Open for unsportsmanlike conduct

“I will have to improve in the next one,” the 25-year-old said in a courtside interview.

“Hopefully, it’s nothing serious and I’ll be ready for my next match.”

The match was 25-year-old Zhang’s best showing against the tournament’s top seed but she came up short and is now winless in five matches against Karolina Pliskova.

more from tennis
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Partnered Content
Recommended for you