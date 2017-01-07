 Kei Nishikori beats Stan Wawrinka, to play Grigor Dimitrov in Brisbane final | tennis | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 07, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Kei Nishikori beats Stan Wawrinka, to play Grigor Dimitrov in Brisbane final

tennis Updated: Jan 07, 2017 13:19 IST
AFP
AFP
Highlight Story

Japan’s Kei Nishikori returns to Stan Wawrinka during their semifinal match of the Brisbane International tennis tournament on Satruday. Nishikori will play Grigor Dimitrov, who beat Milos Raonic in their semifinal match. (REUTERS)

Japanese player Kei Nishikori reached the final of the Brisbane International when he downed Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka in straight sets on Saturday.

Nishikori beat the Swiss world No 4 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 to move into Sunday’s decider against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov, who beat top-seed Milos Raonic of Canada 7-6 (9/7), 6-2.

Read more | Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic set up dream Qatar Open final

After an even first set with no breaks of serve the 27-year-old Nishikori stepped up a gear to race away with the tiebreak.

He then broke Wawrinka early in the second set and although the Swiss world number four broke back straight away, he then dropped his serve once more to give Nishikori the advantage.

Read more | Australian Open tennis junior champion Oliver Anderson charged with match fixing

Nishikori then held serve comfortably to claim the semi-final in one hour, 41 minutes.

It is the first time Nishikori has made the final in seven attempts.

He has reached the semi-finals on three previous attempts and the quarter-finals twice.

tags

more from tennis

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<