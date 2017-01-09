 Kei Nishikori pulls out of Sydney exhibition event ahead of Australian Open | tennis | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 09, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Kei Nishikori pulls out of Sydney exhibition event ahead of Australian Open

tennis Updated: Jan 09, 2017 17:45 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Highlight Story

Kei Nishikori has pulled out of an exhibition event in Sydney to recover from a hip injury of Australian Open. (AFP)

Kei Nishikori has pulled out of an exhibition event in Sydney to recover from a hip injury, with the Japanese world number five reluctant to take any risks ahead of next week’s Australian Open.

The world number five needed a lengthy injury timeout in the Brisbane International men’s singles final after drawing level in the second set against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

Nishikori went on to lose the deciding set, suffering a first defeat to Dimitrov in four meetings.

“I hurt it during the match yesterday in the final. It’s not too bad but obviously I needed some rest,” the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up said.

The 27-year-old, who beat Stan Wawrinka in the Brisbane semi-finals, hopes to recover in time for Melbourne Park, where the year’s first grand slam begins on Monday.

“It was a really tough tournament,” Nishikori said. “There were five of the top 10 in the tournament.

“I played Dimi in the final and it was another tough match and I used a lot of energy on the court last week.”

tags

more from tennis

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<