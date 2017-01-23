Leander Paes, Martina Hingis cruise into Australian Open mixed doubles quarterfinals

Leander Paes and Swiss partner Martina Hingis cruised through to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open after beating Casey Dellacqua and Matt Reid of Australia 6-2, 6-3 in the Round of 16 clash in Melbourne on Monday.

In a match that lasted just 55 minutes, Leander Paes and Martina Hingis hardly put a foot wrong and were a dominant force throughout the match.

After holding on to their initial individual serves to lead 2-1 in the first set, including saving a break point in the third game, they earned the break through Dellacqua’s first serve to go 3-1 up.

The Indo-Swiss pair then held on to their serves before Dellacqua was broken once again in the eighth game and the first set was wrapped up in just 24 minutes.

Even though Hingis and Paes could only manage nine winners against the Australian pair’s 10, they committed just one unforced error throughout the set as against seven from their opponents.

It was a positive start from both the pairs in the second set with Dellacqua finally managing to hold her serve in the fourth game. However, at 4-3, she was broken yet again with Leander winning through a backhand volley to go 5-3 up.

Serving for the match, Leander then held serve as Dellacqua slammed one back on to the net with the score at 40-30 in favour of the Indo-Swiss pair. They took the second set in 31 minutes, slamming four aces and 12 winners while committing just five unforced errors.

Rohan Bopanna will play is round of 16 mixed doubles match on Tuesday. Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski will take on the Polish-Taiwanese team of Lukasz Kubot and Yung-Jan Chan.