Leander Paes-Purav Raja enter quarters, Divij Sharan out of Knoxville Challenger
Leander Paes-Purav Raja registered a 6-2,6-4 win over the America duo of Kevin King and Bradley Klahn to enter the quarterfinals but in-form Divij Sharan was ousted from the event.tennis Updated: Nov 09, 2017 12:41 IST
Top seeded Indian team of Leander Paes and Purav Raja moved to the quarter-finals of the Knoxville Challenger but in-form Divij Sharan was ousted from the Bratislava event with his partner.
Paes and Raja, who are yet to win a title together since joining forces, advanced with a 6-2 6-4 win over American team of Kevin King and Bradley Klahn in just 55 minutes.
They next face British team of Liam Broady and Marcus Willis, who advanced when their opponents -- Darian King and Michael Mmoh -- retired midway into the contest due to a knee issue with Mmoh.
Sharan and his Russian partner Mikhail Elgin bowed out of the USD 75000 event following a 4-7 7-6(4) 4-10 defeat against Sander Arends and Antonio Sancic in the last-eight pair stage.
Sharan will now compete in two home events -- KPIT Challenger in Pune and the Bangaore Open.