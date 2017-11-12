Leander Paes-Purav Raja in final of Knoxville Challenger tennis

Leander Paes and Purav Raja earned an opportunity to win their first title together by reaching the final of the ATP Knoxville Challenger event in the USA.

Top seeded Paes and Raja got past Ruan Roelofse and Joe Salisbury 7-6(4) 6-3 in the semifinals of the $75,000 hard court event.

It will be first final for Paes and Raja after joining forces since in August, playing their first event at ATP 250 Winston-Salem.

Paes has won three Challenger level titles this season -- Leon and Ilkley events with Canadian Adil Shamasdin and Tallahassee trophy with American Scott Lipsky.

Paes also made a number of semifinals at ATP 250 level and has not lost a final this season.

Raja before teaming up with Paes had won Bordeaux Challenger with Divij Sharan and also made the final of the ATP 250 Chennai Open.