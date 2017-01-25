Live score, Milos Raonic vs Rafael Nadal Australia Open QF: Serve vs return

Fourteen-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal is up for a fight. Nadal returned to the Grand Slam big-time by weathering a furious Gael Monfils fightback to win 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 and reach the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday. Catch tennis live score of Milos Raonic vs Rafael Nadal here. (Where to see live streaming)

2:04 pm IST: The players are out on the court now; warming up before the big match starts. It’ll be interesting to see what has Rafa learnt from his loss two weeks back and what has Raonic gained additionally.

2: 00 pm IST: Of their eight previous clashes, only once has Raonic managed to take a first set lead. In 2017, both hold a record of 6-1 on matches played on hard court surfaces.

"I think going to be a tough match for me, for sure. Hopefully for him, too." - @rafaelnadal #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/19J2XBvQGw — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2017

1:57 pm IST: Although Raonic’s two victories have come on hard court surfaces, he’s been beaten five times on the same by Nadal.

1:53 pm IST: Nadal on playing Raonic: “Against Raonic I just need to play very, very well. He is the third player in the world; he beat me a couple of weeks ago in Brisbane and is a top player with an amazing serve.”

Hey, @MLS... any of your teams need a 6'5" recruit? Looks like he could be a decent aerial threat! #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/mEzgTbaVGm — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2017

1:52 pm IST: This is the first time Raonic will take on Nadal in a Grand Slam tie.

1:50 pm IST: The players are warming up for their big match. The skipping rope is doing the needful. Footwork will be key today.

Milos Raonic’s booming serve will test Nadal’s returning powers. The world No. 2 Canadian had blasted 23 aces when Raonic beat Nadal in their most recent clash in Brisbane earlier this month.

However, Nadal has a 6-2 win-loss record against Raonic in international career matches so far.

Milos Raonic, yet to win his first major title, suffered heartbreak in last year’s Melbourne semi-finals when a groin injury put paid to his chances against Andy Murray.

Milos Raonic has won just two matches out of the eight international matches against Rafael Nadal. catch live score of Raonic vs Nadal here (AFP)

He is in good shape this time, having battled flu-like symptoms and fever during the early rounds. Raonic has dropped just two sets in the tournament.

Raonic should pose Nadal his biggest problem yet in this year’s tournament, where the Spaniard is bidding to end a major title drought stretching back to the 2014 French Open.

The winner of the Raonic vs Nadal clash will face Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov in the semi-final in the bottom half of the draw