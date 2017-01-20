 Live streaming, Australian Open, Roger Federer v Tomar Berdych tie: Where to see | tennis | Hindustan Times
Live streaming, Australian Open, Roger Federer v Tomar Berdych tie: Where to see

Live streaming of the Australian Open men’s singles Round 3 match between Roger Federer vs Tomas Berdych is available. You can follow live tennis score and updates too

tennis Updated: Jan 20, 2017 12:35 IST
Roger Federer to face Tomas Berdych early for first time in nine years. Live streaming of their Australian Open men’s singles third round match is available(AFP)

New Delhi

Live streaming of the big Australian Open men’s singles Round 3 clash between Swiss master Roger Federer and Czech star Tomas Berdych is available online. The last time Roger Federer met Tomas Berdych before the fourth round of a tournament, the Czech was 22 years old and the pair were at the Beijing Olympics. The match at Rod Laver Arena starts at 1:30 PM IST. You can get live tennis score and updates here.

On Friday, Roger Federer vs Tomas Berdych headline the men’s top half of third round action at the Australian Open in the final match on Rod Laver Arena after a quirk of the draw due to the 17-times Grand Slam champion’s knee injury last year.

Federer, who tore the meniscus in his knee at the Australian Open, was forced to have surgery after Wimbledon. He did not play again and dropped to 17th in the world entering this season’s opening grand slam in Melbourne.

Following are the details of LIVE STREAMING and LIVE TV:

In India, live streaming is available at: http://www.sonyliv.com/custompage/all_sport_page.

For live streaming, you can also go directly to: http://www.yupptv.in/australian-open-2017-live.html

Australian Open live action can also be seen at: http://www.ausopen.com/en_AU/video/live.aotv.html

You can catch all the action live on TV. Just tune into: SONY SIX and SONY SIX HD.

