Live streaming of Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Australian Open final - where to see LIVE

After the thirtysomething Williams sisters Serena and Venus played their own throwback final on Saturday, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will meet in a grand slam final for the first time in more than five years. Live streaming of the Australian Open men’s singles final will be available online from 2 PM IST.

Their ninth meeting in a grand slam final is all the sweeter for being so unexpected.

Last October, as both men have recalled this week, Roger Federer travelled to Mallorca for the opening of his friend’s new tennis academy.

The Swiss was on “one leg” after knee surgery and the Spaniard still hampered by the wrist injury that wrecked his 2016 season.

At 35, Swiss Federer is the oldest men’s grand slam finalist since Ken Rosewall lost the U.S. Open final in 1974 at the age of 39.

Rafael Nadal might be five years younger but has been on tour since his late teens and the effort required for his attritional playing style puts tremendous strain on his body. Catch live streaming of this mouth-watering final.

