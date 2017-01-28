Live streaming of Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig vs Spears-Cabal Australian Open mixed doubles final: Where to see LIVE

Live streaming of Sania Mirza’s Australian Open mixed doubles tennis final is available online. You can also watch live TV and catch live tennis score and updates in our blog.

Seeded second, Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig will meet the unseeded American-Colombian duo of Abigail Spears and Juan Sebastian Cabal. For the statistically minded, this is the second time Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig have made a Grand Slam final as pair.

After joining forces last season, they reached the French Open final before losing to Leander Paes and Martina Hingis in a closely-fought encounter.

If the Indo-Croatian pair triumphs today, Sania will pocket her seventh Grand Slam overall and fourth mixed title.

Following are the details of LIVE STREAMING and LIVE TV:

In India, live streaming is available at: http://www.sonyliv.com/custompage/all_sport_page.

For live streaming, you can also go directly to: http://www.yupptv.in/australian-open-2017-live.html

Australian Open live action can also be seen at: http://www.ausopen.com/en_AU/video/live.aotv.html

You can catch all the action live on TV. Just tune into: SONY SIX and SONY SIX HD.