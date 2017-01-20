Live streaming: Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open – where to see

Live streaming of the mouth-watering Australian Open men’s singles Round 3 clash between Spanish master Rafael Nadal vs German upstart Alexander Zverev is available online. The match will be played at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne and listed as the third match after two women’s Round 3 ties. Saturday’s programme starts at 5:30 AM IST.

Rafael Nadal has had two lean years at the majors, but on the same Rod Laver Arena where Novak Djokovic fell to Denis Istomin, the 14-times major champion showed enough of the old passion and firepower to suggest he may yet go deep in the second week at Melbourne Park.

Nadal needed only two hours and 13 minutes to defeat Cypriot Baghdatis, whose run to the 2006 final as an unseeded 20-year-old is part of Australian Open folklore.

Nadal, 30, faces German talent Alexander Zverev, a player tipped for a big future in the game.

Nadal has praised the 24th-ranked 19-year-old, who upset three-times grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka last year to win his maiden ATP title in St. Petersburg.

