 Live streaming, Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov Australian Open SF: where to see
Jan 27, 2017
Live streaming, Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov Australian Open SF: where to see

Live streaming of the Australian Open 2017 semifinal between Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov is available online today. The match starts in Melbourne at 2 PM IST

tennis Updated: Jan 27, 2017 10:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Live streaming of Australian Open semifinal between Rafael Nadal vs Gregor Dimitrov is available today. In the photo above the racquet and shoes of Spain's Rafael Nadal are seen during his men's singles quarter-final match against Canada's Milos Raonic in Melbourne on January 25, 2017. (AFP)

Live streaming of the Australian Open men’s singles semifinal between Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov will be available on your desktops and mobile phone. The match at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena starts at 7:30 PM local time and 2 PM IST. You can get all the live updates of Nadal vs Dimitrov in HT’s live blog.

The winner of the Rafael Nadal vs Gregor Dimitrov match will face Roger Federer in Sunday’s final. Federer defeated Stan Wawrinka in a brilliant five-setter on Thursday.

Friday will mark just Dimitrov’s second grand slam semi-final but the 25-year-old feels that under new coach Daniel Vallverdu he now has the mental strength and attitude to match the game that prompted those expectations.

But Dimitrov is up against a master who is getting stronger with every match. After being bundled out in the first round by compatriot Fernando Verdasco last year, Rafael Nadal has reached his fifth semi-final at Melbourne Park in a remarkable turnaround for the 14-times grand slam winner.

Catch live streaming of Nadal vs Dimitrov and live updates.

Following are the details of LIVE STREAMING and LIVE TV:

In India, live streaming is available at: http://www.sonyliv.com/custompage/all_sport_page.

For live streaming, you can also go directly to: http://www.yupptv.in/australian-open-2017-live.html

Australian Open live action can also be seen at: http://www.ausopen.com/en_AU/video/live.aotv.html

You can catch all the action live on TV. Just tune into: SONY SIX and SONY SIX HD.

