Live streaming, Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov Australian Open SF: where to see

Live streaming of the Australian Open men’s singles semifinal between Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov will be available on your desktops and mobile phone. The match at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena starts at 7:30 PM local time and 2 PM IST. You can get all the live updates of Nadal vs Dimitrov in HT’s live blog.

The winner of the Rafael Nadal vs Gregor Dimitrov match will face Roger Federer in Sunday’s final. Federer defeated Stan Wawrinka in a brilliant five-setter on Thursday.

Two-time #AusOpen champ and @Channel7 commentator Jim #Courier hangs out and previews the Nadal-Dimitrov SF in the Twitter Blue Room pic.twitter.com/SiYek3P5oj — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2017

Friday will mark just Dimitrov’s second grand slam semi-final but the 25-year-old feels that under new coach Daniel Vallverdu he now has the mental strength and attitude to match the game that prompted those expectations.

.@RafaelNadal having a hit on the practice court prior to his SF match against Grigor #Dimitrov #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/35yNay80Ss — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2017

But Dimitrov is up against a master who is getting stronger with every match. After being bundled out in the first round by compatriot Fernando Verdasco last year, Rafael Nadal has reached his fifth semi-final at Melbourne Park in a remarkable turnaround for the 14-times grand slam winner.

Catch live streaming of Nadal vs Dimitrov and live updates.

Following are the details of LIVE STREAMING and LIVE TV:

In India, live streaming is available at: http://www.sonyliv.com/custompage/all_sport_page.

For live streaming, you can also go directly to: http://www.yupptv.in/australian-open-2017-live.html

Australian Open live action can also be seen at: http://www.ausopen.com/en_AU/video/live.aotv.html

You can catch all the action live on TV. Just tune into: SONY SIX and SONY SIX HD.