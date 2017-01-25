Live streaming, Milos Raonic vs Rafael Nadal Australian Open 2017: Where to see

Live streaming of the Australian Open 2017 big match between Milos Raonic vs Rafael Nadal is available online. The match is listed as the first match in the evening session today at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne and will start at 2 PM IST. Get live streaming details here. (Live tennis score and blog)

Rafael Nadal will have to find a way to defuse the booming serve of Milos Raonic when they face each other in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

The chances of a ninth Grand Slam final between the old rivals - Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer - have dramatically improved after the shock exits of top seeds Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic put the title up for grabs.

But 30-year-old Rafael Nadal, the 14-time Grand Slam champion, first has to get past third seed Raonic, the highest-ranked player still standing in the men’s quarter-finals.

The Canadian, yet to win his first major title, suffered heartbreak in last year’s Melbourne semi-finals when a groin injury put paid to his chances against Murray.

Following are the details of LIVE STREAMING and LIVE TV:

In India, live streaming is available at: http://www.sonyliv.com/custompage/all_sport_page.

For live streaming, you can also go directly to: http://www.yupptv.in/australian-open-2017-live.html

Australian Open live action can also be seen at: http://www.ausopen.com/en_AU/video/live.aotv.html

You can catch all the action live on TV. Just tune into: SONY SIX and SONY SIX HD.

(With agency inputs)