Love-all for Serena Williams: Her hi-fi affairs that never saw light of the day

One of the greatest singles players of all time is not single anymore. After a spate of high-profile relationships, World No. 2 tennis ace Serena Williams seems to have finally found her match as she announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

In a poem posted on her Reddit account, the 35-year-old American superstar wrote, “I came home/A little late/Someone had a bag packed for me/And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome/To escort me to my very own ‘charming’/Back to where our stars first collided/And now it was full circle/At the same table we first met by chance/But by choice/ Down on knee/He said 4 words/And I said yes.”

The couple has been in a relationship since over a year now. Barring a few photographs on social networking site Instagram, Serena and 33-year-old Ohanian have kept their relationship hush-hush.

Serena Williams has dated many A-list celebrities in the past.

She was rumoured to be dating NFL star Keyshawn Johnson back in 2002 right after his split from his first wife.

Two years later, she started seeing Hollywood director Brett Ratner, who has directed movies like the Rush Hour series.

Following a split with Ratner, Williams also dated actor Jackie Long, rapper Common and basketball player Amar’e Stoudemire.

Serena Williams of the US shakes hands with Maria Sharapova of Russia after her victory in their women's singles final match in Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne in January 2015. (AFP)

However, her most publicised relationship was with Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov. When the short affair ended, Dimitrov went on to date Williams’ on-court rival Maria Sharapova.

The relationship clearly did not go down well with Serena Williams, who remarked during the course of an interview in 2013 to Rolling Stone magazine: “She’s still not going to be invited to the cool parties. And, hey, if she wants to be with the guy with a black heart, go for it.”

Serena Williams of the United States arrives with her partner and coach Patrick Mouratoglou during a photocall at The Royal Exhibition Building in Carlton Gardens after winning the 2015 Australian Open es) (Getty Images)

Not one to take things lying down, Sharapova retorted by saying, “If she wants to talk about something personal, maybe she should talk about her relationship and her boyfriend that was married and is getting a divorce and has kids.”

The comment was a dig at the American’s relationship with her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

Williams was also rumoured to be dating rapper Drake last year, but it turns out she may have been dating Ohanian at the time.