Madison Keys ousts Elina Svitolina to advance to US Open quarterfinals

American Madison Keys upset Elina Svitolina to enter the US Open quarterfinals where she will take on Kaia Kanepi.

tennis Updated: Sep 05, 2017 09:31 IST
Madison Keys of the United States reacts against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their women's singles fourth round match at the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday in New York.
Madison Keys of the United States reacts against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their women's singles fourth round match at the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday in New York.(AFP)

New York, Sept 5, 2017 (AFP) - US 15th seed Madison Keys advanced to her first US Open quarter-final on Monday by defeating Ukraine’s fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina 7-6 (7/2), 1-6, 6-4.

Keys, a 2015 Australian Open semi-finalist, will play 418th-ranked Estonian qualifier Kaia Kanepi on Wednesday to decide a semi-final berth.

The loss ended Svitolina’s hope to become world number one next week, a spot that will go to Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain unless current number one Karolina Pliskova, last year’s US Open runner-up, reaches this year’s final.

Kanepi won her only match against Keys in 2015 on Madrid clay.

