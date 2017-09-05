Madison Keys ousts Elina Svitolina to advance to US Open quarterfinals

New York, Sept 5, 2017 (AFP) - US 15th seed Madison Keys advanced to her first US Open quarter-final on Monday by defeating Ukraine’s fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina 7-6 (7/2), 1-6, 6-4.

Keys, a 2015 Australian Open semi-finalist, will play 418th-ranked Estonian qualifier Kaia Kanepi on Wednesday to decide a semi-final berth.

The loss ended Svitolina’s hope to become world number one next week, a spot that will go to Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain unless current number one Karolina Pliskova, last year’s US Open runner-up, reaches this year’s final.

Kanepi won her only match against Keys in 2015 on Madrid clay.