Madison Keys ousts Elina Svitolina to advance to US Open quarterfinals
American Madison Keys upset Elina Svitolina to enter the US Open quarterfinals where she will take on Kaia Kanepi.tennis Updated: Sep 05, 2017 09:31 IST
New York, Sept 5, 2017 (AFP) - US 15th seed Madison Keys advanced to her first US Open quarter-final on Monday by defeating Ukraine’s fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina 7-6 (7/2), 1-6, 6-4.
Keys, a 2015 Australian Open semi-finalist, will play 418th-ranked Estonian qualifier Kaia Kanepi on Wednesday to decide a semi-final berth.
It will be a QF appearance in Flushing Meadows for @Madison_Keys after defeating Svitolina 7-6, 1-6, 6-4!— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2017
She faces Kanepi next...#USOpen pic.twitter.com/9Mm1HBvdaO
The loss ended Svitolina’s hope to become world number one next week, a spot that will go to Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain unless current number one Karolina Pliskova, last year’s US Open runner-up, reaches this year’s final.
Kanepi won her only match against Keys in 2015 on Madrid clay.