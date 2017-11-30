 Maria Sharapova gets on-court marriage proposal, watch her response | Video | tennis | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 30, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Maria Sharapova gets on-court marriage proposal, watch her response | Video

A fan proposed to Maria Sharapova while she was playing Cagla Buyukakcay in an exhibition game in Istanbul

tennis Updated: Nov 30, 2017 18:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Maria Sharapova is training hard for the upcoming season after she made a comeback following a 15-month suspension for the use of banned drug meldonium.
Maria Sharapova is training hard for the upcoming season after she made a comeback following a 15-month suspension for the use of banned drug meldonium.(Getty Images)

It was a field day for Maria Sharapova in Istanbul as she beat Cagla Buyukakcay 7-6, 6-0 in an exhibition game. Although the game was heavily one-sided, the crowd was brought to life by an over-enthusiastic fan, who decided to propose to the Russian tennis star.

Sharapova was gearing up to serve for a point when the fan shouted out loud, only for the audience to burst into laughter.

Sharapova paused for a bit and then nodded her head in a manner that suggested that she was willing to give it a thought. As she broke her silence into a frail “Maybe”, the noise from the stands at the Sinan Erdem Hall went up by several decibels.

This isn’t the first time a tennis star has had to face an on-court proposal though. In 1995, German star Steffi Graf was proposed by a fan during her Wimbledon match against Kimiko Date.

As Graf got ready to serve, a fan could be heard shouting: “Steffi! Will you marry me?” Graf composed herself and hit back stating: “How much money do you have?” The incident went down the history books as one of the funniest on a tennis court.

Sharapova, who completed the career Grand Slam by winning the French Open in 2012, is training hard for the upcoming season after she made a comeback following a 15-month suspension for the use of banned drug meldonium.

She will start her campaign next season at the WTA event in China, which starts in the first week of January.

more from tennis
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Partnered Feature
Recommended for you