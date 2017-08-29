Maria Sharapova stuns Simona Halep in US Open first round: video highlights

Maria Sharapova, who is playing the US Open as a wildcard entrant, pulled off the first major upset of this year’s tournament when she defeated second seed Simona Halep in the first round. Coming into her Grand Slam match since her ban, there were questions surrounding how well Maria Sharapova would fare after a lengthy spell on the sidelines. However, she put in a brilliant performance that ensured her passage into the second round, whilst also extending her career record over Simona Halep to a perfect 7-0. See video highlights of Maria Sharapova vs Simona Halep, US Open first round match, here. (Video courtesy: Perform)