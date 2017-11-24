Marin Cilic, Kevin Anderson to compete at ATP Maharashtra Open tennis

World number six Marin Cilic, 2017 US Open finalist Kevin Anderson and big-serving Ivo Karlovic will feature in the inaugural ATP Maharashtra Open, beginning January 1 in Pune.

There are four top-50 players in singles field - Cilic (Croatia), world No. 14 Anderson (South Africa), world No. 20 Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain), who won the 2017 Chennai Open, and world No. 42 Robin Haase (Netherlands).

The tournament has moved to Pune after being hosted in Chennai for 21 years

There are a number of top-100 players in the field such as Yen-Hsun Lu (No. 71), Jeremy Chardy (No. 77), Pierre-Hugues Herbert (No. 81) and Gilles Simon (No. 91) who will be part of the inaugural Maharashtra Open.

The 2014 US Open champion Cilic had suffered a shock first round defeat in Chennai this year but would start as favourite to win his third title in Indian, having won the Chennai trophy in 2009 and 2010.

Meanwhile Rogerio Dutra Silva from Argentina comes to the event after winning the Cachantun Open Challenger

“It would be appropriate to say that the player field for the inaugural edition of Maharashtra Open is impressive,” said Prashant Sutar, Tournament Director.

MSLTA Secretary Sunder Iyer said wild cards will be decided soon.