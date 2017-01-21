 Milos Raonic edges past Gilles Simon to reach Australian Open fourth round | tennis | Hindustan Times
Milos Raonic edges past Gilles Simon to reach Australian Open fourth round

Milos Raonic defeated Gilles Simon 6-2, 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-3 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Milos Raonic beat Gilles Simon 6-2, 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-3 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.(AP)

Milos Raonic’s machine-like advance through the Australian Open suffered a brief glitch against Gilles Simon but the Canadian re-booted to delete the dogged Frenchman 6-2 7-6(5) 3-6 6-3 and reach the fourth round on Saturday.

Third seed Raonic lost his first set of the tournament and his composure against the indefatigable Simon, whose hard running and passing shots threatened to turn the game on its head at a heaving Hisense Arena.

Raonic drowned out the Gallic cheers by capturing the decisive break in the sixth game of the final set and sealed the match with a big kicking serve that Simon could only parry into the net.

Raonic, a semi-finalist last year, next plays 13th seed Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the quarter-finals.

