Milos Raonic out of US Open with wrist injury
Milos Raonic revealed that he had a procedure on Wednesday to remove “portions of bone” that had been causing him discomfort for week, forcing him to miss the US Opentennis Updated: Aug 24, 2017 16:53 IST
Canadian Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the US Open with a left wrist injury, the world number 11 announced on Instagram on Wednesday.
Raonic, 26, said in the post he had a procedure on Wednesday to remove “portions of bone” that had been causing him discomfort for weeks.
“I have too much respect for the US Open and my fellow competitors to take a spot in the draw when I know I cannot give full effort due to this injury,” Raonic wrote on the social media site. “I am crushed to miss this event and a chance to play in front of the fantastic New York crowd, but I truly had no other options.”
To all my friends and fans, I’m writing to provide you with an update on my injury. As you know, I’ve been dealing with a painful condition in my left wrist, which has been bothering me for many weeks now and recently forced me to withdraw from the Cincinnati Masters. I have tried everything in my power to rehabilitate this injury in time for the US Open in order to play an event that is so truly special to me. However, the pain is too great and, in consultation with my doctors, I am left with no option but to withdraw from the event. Today, I underwent a procedure to remove portions of the bone that have been causing the discomfort and preventing me from being able to play the way I normally can. I have too much respect for the US Open and my fellow competitors to take a spot in the draw when I know I cannot give full effort due to this injury. I am crushed to miss this event and a chance to play in front of the fantastic New York crowd, but I truly had no other options. I am already back in the gym starting my rehabilitation, and hope to be recovered and back on the court in a matter of a few weeks. I look forward to rejoining the tour healthier and stronger and finishing the 2017 year in proper form. Thank you for all the support. I’ll keep you updated in the days to come, and look forward to seeing you all at a match soon. Yours, Milos Raonic #TeamMilos
The US Open, final Grand Slam of the season, starts on Monday at Flushing Meadows in New York.
Raonic is just the latest forced out of the tournament, which features a men’s field headed by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer but missing injured Novak Djokovic, reigning champion Stan Wawrinka and former finalist Kei Nishikori of Japan.
The Canadian reached the quarter-finals of both the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year, but has been hampered all season by injury.
After losing his opening match at the Montreal Masters he pulled out of last week’s tournament in Cincinnati.
In his message to his fans, Raonic said he was already back in the gym, beginning rehabilitation.
“I look forward to rejoining the tour healthier and stronger and finishing the 2017 year in proper form,” he said.