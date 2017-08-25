Rafael Nadal named top seed at US Open for 1st time since 2010

Rafael Nadal is seeded No. 1 at the U.S. Open for the first time since 2010.

Karolina Pliskova is making her debut as the top-seeded woman at any Grand Slam tournament.

READ | Ramkumar Ramanathan crashes out of US Open qualifying event

The U.S. Tennis Association announced the seedings Thursday, strictly adhering to this week’s ATP and WTA rankings.The U.S. Open draw will take place on Friday with play beginning on Monday.

Nadal returned this week to No. 1, a ranking he last held in 2014. That year’s French Open was the last time the Spaniard was seeded No. 1 at any major.

Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic returns a shot to Garbine Muguruza of Spain. (AFP)

The man Nadal replaced atop the ATP, Andy Murray, is seeded No. 2 at Flushing Meadows, with Roger Federer No. 3. Alexander Zverev is No. 4, and 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic is No. 5.

After 2016 U.S. Open runner-up Pliskova, Simona Halep is the women’s No. 2 seed, followed by Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza at No. 3. Defending champion Angelique Kerber is No. 6.