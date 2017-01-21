Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2017 live: Zverev breaks Nadal

Rafael Nadal, without a Major title in two years, has been on a roll at Australian Open 2017. Shocked by Fernando Verdasco in the first round last year, the Spanish No.9 seed is yet to drop a set at this Australian Open. (Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming)

10:44 hrs IST: After breaking Nadal, Zverev puts in a solid service game to hold his serve. Nadal 0, Zverev 2

10:40 hrs IST: Brilliant first game from Zverev as he breaks Nadal’s serve. The German’s back-hand really made Nadal struggle as his angles in the court were pretty deep. Nadal 0, Zverev 1

10:36 hrs IST: Match all set to begin. Nadal to serve first.

10:28 hrs IST: This is the second encounter between Nadal and Zverev. Their first encounter was in 2016 in the ATP Masters in Indian Wells and Nadal won the match 6-7(8), 6-0, 7-5.

10:24 hrs IST: The players have arrived on court and are warming up. Nadal is seeded ninth while Zverev is seeded 24th

10:20 hrs IST: With the Serena match over, it is time for Nadal vs Zverev on Rod Laver Arena. Caroline Wozniacki and Johanna Konta are battling it out on Margaret Court Arena.

Serena Williams entered the fourth round of the Australian Open with a straight sets 6-1, 6-3 win over Nicole Gibbs. (REUTERS)

10:12 hrs IST: The break in her serve does not matter. Serena breaks Gibbs’ serve again and she wraps up the set 6-3 and the match 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the fourth round. Well played, Serena.

10:09 hrs IST: Serena’s serve does not hold up and she ends up getting broken. The match goes beyond one hour but she still leads 5-3.

10:03 hrs IST: Serena Williams breaks Gibbs’ serve again. Leads 5-2 in the set and she will be serving for the match

09:54 hrs IST: Serena Williams has taken a 3-2 lead. The No.2 seed is looking solid and assured in her power game.

09:47 hrs IST: Serena breaks Gibbs’ serve again. Takes 2-1 lead in the second set after winning the first set 6-1.

Serena Williams won the first set against Nicole Gibbs in her third round match at the Australian Open. (REUTERS)

09:40 hrs IST: Gibbs holds serve in the first game of the second set. However, she is facing an uphill task.

09:36 hrs IST: Serena has clinched the first set 6-1. Almost too easy for her.

09:30 hrs IST: Serena has broken Gibbs’ serve again. She leads 5-1 and is ready to close out this set.

09:28 hrs IST: Serena has extended the lead to 4-1 in the first set.

09:21 hrs IST: Serena breaks Gibbs’ serve and takes a 3-1 lead in the first set.

09:15 hrs IST: Steady start for both Serena and Gibbs. Both hold serve and it is 1-1 in the first set.

09:00 hrs IST: Meanwhile, the next match on Rod Laver Arena will be between Serena Williams vs Nicole Gibbs.

Dominika Cibulkova, the sixth seed in the 2017 Australian Open, crashed out in the third round after losing to Ekaterina Makarova (REUTERS)

08:45 hrs IST: First big upset of day 6 in the Australian Open. No.6 seed Dominika Cibulkova loses 2-6, 7-6 (3), 3-6 to Ekaterina Makarova. Next match will be an all-American clash, featuring No.2 seed Serena Williams and Nicole Gibbs. After the end of this match, Nadal will play Zverev on Rod Laver Arena.

08:28 hrs IST: The longer the match between Makarova and Cibulkova stretches, the game between Nadal and Zverev will also be delayed. In the schedule, after this, Serena Williams is up next on Rod Laver Arena.

08:18 hrs IST: The Nadal-Averev match will take place in the Rod Laver Arena after the end of the Cibulkova - Makarova match. Currently, the sixth seed Cibulkova is trailing 2-3 in the final set.

08:16 hrs IST: There has already been one upset today. 14th seed Elena Vesnina has been knocked out with a 6-7 (4), 2-6 loss to American Jennifer Brady.

08:10 hrs IST: A warm welcome to day 6 of the Australian Open. The big match today features Rafael Nadal taking on Alexander Zverev. Will Nadal seal his spot in the fourth round or will an upset take place?

Nadal has had a smooth passage so far. He beat Florian Mayer in the first round and an emphatic victory against Marcos Baghdatis, the 2006 finalist, in the second.

Nadal needed only two hours and 13 minutes to defeat Cypriot Baghdatis, whose run to the 2006 final as an unseeded 20-year-old is part of Australian Open folklore.

The 31-year-old Baghdatis saved two match points but Nadal closed out the one-sided contest with a smoking cross-court forehand, his 32nd winner for the match, and punched the air in triumph as the terraces roared.

Nadal, 30, faces German talent Alexander Zverev next, a player tipped for a big future in the game.

Nadal has praised the 24th-ranked 19-year-old, who upset three-times grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka last year to win his maiden ATP title in St. Petersburg.

In their only encounter, Nadal beat Zverev at Indian Wells in 2016, but saved a match point in a hard-fought battle against the rising German.