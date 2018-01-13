 Ramkumar Ramanathan advances in Australian Open qualifiers | tennis | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 13, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Ramkumar Ramanathan advances in Australian Open qualifiers

Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated France’s Gleb Sakharov in the second round of Australian Open qualifiers on Saturday

tennis Updated: Jan 13, 2018 17:51 IST
Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated Gleb Sakharov in straight nets to move into the next round of the Australian Open qualifiers.
Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated Gleb Sakharov in straight nets to move into the next round of the Australian Open qualifiers.(PTI)

Indian tennis star Ramkumar Ramanathan won his second round qualifying match in straight sets, beating France’s Gleb Sakharov 6-4 7-6 (12) at the Australian Open qualifiers here today.

Ramkumar, seeded 28th, sealed the match by smashing an ace to advance to the third round. He made the best use of his serves, firing an impressive 17 aces in the tie that lasted close to two hours.

In the previous qualifying game, Ramkumar, edged out American Bradley Klahn 6-7(8) 7-6(3) 6-2 to set up a second round clash against the Frenchman.

more from tennis
Help 10-year-old Nisha fight thalassemia and go back to school
Help 10-year-old Nisha fight thalassemia and go back to school
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you