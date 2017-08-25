Ramkumar Ramanathan crashes out of US Open qualifying event

India’s top singles Ramkumar Ramanathan has bowed out of the US Open qualifying event after losing his second round match to seasoned Frenchman Nicolas Mahut in New York on Friday.

Ramkumar, who recently created ripples by scalping top-10 player Dominic Thiem, lost 3-6 7-6(5) 2-6 to Mahut in two hours and 29 minutes.

Ramkumar’s defeat means that India will not have representation in the singles event of the last Grand Slam of the season since Yuki Bhmabri and Prajnesh Gunneswaran’s challenge had ended in the first round itself.

All Indian players will stay in New York for a training camp for the next month’s Davis Cup tie against Canada in Edmonton.