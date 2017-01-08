Roberto Bautista Agut defeats Daniil Medvedev to claim Chennai Open title

The scoreline read 4-4, 30-30 in the second set. It was the most crucial moment for Roberto Bautista Agut. Having won the first set 6-3 over Daniil Medvedev in the Aircel Chennai Open final, he found himself troubled by the young Russian in the second.

Medvedev, whose serves were hitting the mark, suddenly found himself making a rare double fault. It was the golden opportunity to break and the world No 14 didn’t hesitate to grab it. He broke Medvedev to go up 5-4. Then, it was just a matter of time before Bautista Agut neatly wrapped up the set 6-4 for his first title of the season at the SDAT Stadium on Sunday.

The Spaniard had won two titles last year and achieved his career-best ranking of 13. Ahead of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam, a winning start to the season is definitely a confidence booster. Remember Stan Wawrinka back in 2014? The Swiss credited the winning start at the Chennai Open for helping him clinch his maiden Grand Slam at Melbourne Park defeating both Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal on the way.

Medvedev has a big serve and his height (6’6) is a huge advantage. But the world No 99 doesn’t yet possess the 28-year-old’s experience. Bautista Agut has been steadily climbing the ranking chart over the last two years breaking into the top 20, pocketing ATP titles and even defeating world No 2 Djokovic on way his maiden ATP Masters final in Shanghai last year.

Medvedev is a patient player who keeps the ball in play to let his opponents err. Bautista Agut knew he couldn’t fall into that trap. He attacked from the very beginning and forced the Russian to commit unforced errors. However, Medvedev soon bucked up and refused to let go. Playing his first ATP 250 final, the 20-year-old matched the Spaniard shot for shot in the second set, not allowing him to break.

But it was the crucial double fault which did him in. Giving an easy opportunity like that to a top 20 player doesn’t usually go unpunished and Bautista Agut didn’t disappoint the Chennai crowd as he soon lifted his first Chennai Open crown and fifth ATP title overall amidst the thundering applause.