Roger Federer back in top 10, Serena Williams regains No. 1 ranking

Roger Federer has climbed back into the ATP top 10 on the strength of his epic 18th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. In the WTA rankings, Serena replaced Angelique Kerber as world number one.

Federer, the 35-year-old Swiss great, defied old rival Rafael Nadal on Sunday in a thrilling five-setter in Melbourne to move up seven spots to 10th in the latest rankings released on Monday.

Nadal, beaten 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, moved up three places to sixth in the list still dominated by early Australian Open victims Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic.

Stan Wawrinka, defeated in the semis last week by Federer, is up one in third.

Numero uno Serena

Serena moved up one place courtesy of her victory in Melbourne where she got the better of sister Venus 6-4, 6-4 in the final on Saturday for a record 23rd Grand Slam title.

Serena Williams poses with her trophy after defeating her sister Venus to win Australian Open women's singles final. (AP)

Kerber’s defence of her Australian Open crown ended with a last 16 loss to Coco Vandeweghe with the German now down to second and her American nemesis up 15 rungs to 20th.

Melbourne quarter-finalist Karolina Pliskova climbs two spots to third.

WTA rankings: 1. Serena Williams (USA) 7.780 pts (+1); 2. Angelique Kerber (GER) 7.115 (-1); 3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5.270 (+2); 4. Simona Halep (ROM) 5.073; 5. Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) 4.985 (+1)

ATP rankings: 1. Andy Murray (GBR) 11.540 pts; 2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 9.825; 3. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 5.695 (+1); 4. Milos Raonic (CAN) 4.930 (-1); 5. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4.830; 6. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 4.385 (+3); 7. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3.560; 8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3.505; 9. Gael Monfils (FRA) 3.445 (-3); 10. Roger Federer (SUI) 3.260 (+7)