Roger Federer could face Rafael Nadal in US Open semi-finals

World number one Rafael Nadal could face third-ranked Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the US Open under the draw unveiled on Friday.

Swiss star Federer, a 19-time Grand Slam champion who won this year’s Wimbledon and Australian Open titles, has never faced Spanish legend Nadal on the New York hardcourts in the year’s final Grand Slam tournament.

Nadal, a 15-time major champion who this year won his 10th French Open title, owns a 23-14 edge in his career rivalry with Federer, but the Swiss has won their past four meetings, including at this year’s Australian Open final.

Nadal begins his quest for a third US Open crown after 2010 and 2013 against Serbian Dusan Lajovic. He could meet Bulgarian seventh seed Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals.

Federer opens his run in the Flushing Meadows fortnight against American Frances Tiafoe and could meet Australian Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round as well as Austrian seventh seed Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals.

British second seed Andy Murray plays American Tennys Sandgren in his first match with French eighth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga a possible quarter-final foe. German fourth seed Alexander Zverev and Czech fifth seed Tomas Berdych are also possible last-eight opponents.