Roger Federer dances until dawn after winning Grand Slam No 18 at Australian Open

Roger Federer needed his exhausted legs for one last big effort Sunday night - going out dancing to celebrate his remarkable 18th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

And after seeing the sun rise over Melbourne, then celebrating some more with his children as they woke up in his family’s hotel suite, the man many call the greatest tennis player ever spoke of adding yet another at this year’s Wimbledon.

Read more | Sachin Tendulkar finds trace of own career in Roger Federer’s comeback

Federer, 35, surprised himself with this victory, seeded No. 17 and in his first tournament back from a six-month injury layoff. So, he wasn’t going to let the achievement go without a fitting celebration.

Read more | Rafael Nadal left out of Spain Davis Cup squad

“I was home by sunrise, which was good,” the beaming Swiss said a day after his five-set win over Rafael Nadal. “It was nice to see the sun rise over Melbourne and get into the room. It was a long night but it was a lot of fun. Everyone was in such a good mood. It was a special day, a special ... couple of weeks really, and it finished off in a great way - being silly and having fun and forgetting about everything. All of the pressure just went away and we were just all celebrating. It was great.”

The morning after is a walk in the park for Roger Federer. https://t.co/yRyueJon1R — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2017

Federer said he felt OK, but was tired for the traditional championship photo shoot.

“My legs hurt like mad and my back’s stiff now, too, because I couldn’t take any treatment, plus I was dancing,” he told the media. “I’m still on the high. I’m going to crash eventually but that’s OK.”

Read more | Roger Federer back in top 10, Serena Williams regains No. 1 ranking

Federer, who confessed to being more of “a fun dancer” than a good one, said he was thrilled his two-year-old twin boys Leo and Lennart got to experience their father winning a Grand Slam for the first time, while seven-year-old daughters Myla Rose and Charlene Riva were “super excited” to see his trophy.

“As I walked in they woke up, so that was a bit of a weird moment,” he said. “But still it was so great because they were in such a good mood when they woke up and I walked in with the trophy.”

Federer said he would take time to reflect and let his body recover before his next tournament in Dubai from Feb. 27.