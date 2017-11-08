Roger Federer goes for the ‘kil’t, beats Andy Murray wearing Scottish attire

Roger Federer continued his magnificent run in 2017, albeit this time in a charity event match against Andy Murray in Glasgow. Murray, the former world number one, was put through paces by eight-time Wimbledon champion Federer as the Swiss won 3-6 6-3 (5-10).

Memorable highlights saw Federer play one game with a kilt on, while Murray also donned his own Scottish attire. All money raised from the game will be donated to charity Unicef and local charities.

Speaking after the match, Federer urged Andy Murray to take his time in making a competitive return from a hip injury.

Murray last played competitively at Wimbledon, suffering a quarter-final loss to Sam Querrey, and was edged by Federer at a charity event on Tuesday.

The British world number 16 and three-time grand slam champion is eyeing a returning next year, saying he was hopeful of a January comeback. Federer, who came back from a knee injury to enjoy a tremendous 2017, said Murray, 30, should not rush his return.

“My big advice is to just get healthy again. No, seriously, that’s it. Take your time, however long it takes,” Federer said.

“When you come back, you want to be at 100 per cent. Otherwise, the problem is you just feel like you can’t beat the best, can’t win the big tournaments. It’s wise and worthwhile to take the extra week, extra month, whatever it may be. I’m sure Andy still has a lot of years left, so there shouldn’t be a hurry,” Federer added.

Murray is targeting a return to competitive tennis at the Brisbane International in January in the lead-up to the Australian Open.

“My hip felt pretty good, not perfect yet but it’s going in the right direction,” Murray said after the relaxed one-hour, 40-minute hit with Federer. “I’ve got eight weeks until my first tournament of next year and hopefully I’ll be there.”

The Dec. 31-Jan. 7 Brisbane International, which will feature world number one Rafael Nadal among other top players, is a key warm-up to the year’s first grand slam, which starts at Melbourne Park a week later.

Murray, whose ranking has slipped to 16, said he planned to do his usual pre-season training bloc in Miami before arriving in Australia early.

“Obviously coming into the beginning of the New Year I will be at a bit of a disadvantage because I have not played matches for a long time,” he told British media.