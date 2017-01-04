Roger Federer loses to Alexander Zverev in close encounter at Hopman Cup

Roger Federer found himself overmatched — just — by a younger and stronger-serving opponent on Wednesday, losing 7-6 (1), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4) to 19-year-old Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Hopman Cup.

The 35-year-old Federer was playing just his second match since returning from a six-month layoff because of a left knee injury. He led 5-2 in the first set, but ran into an opponent whose first-serve percentage exceeded 80 percent midway through the final set of the 2 ½-hour match in the mixed teams tournament.

“I thought we both played really well,” Zverev said of his second career win over Federer. “But I always play unbelievable against him.”

Serving to stay in the match at 5-6, someone in the 13,700-capacity crowd at Perth Arena crowd yelled out: “Let’s have another tiebreaker.”

Zverev smiled and replied: “What do you think I am trying to do?”

Andrea Petkovic will try to clinch the match for Germany when she plays Federer’s Swiss teammate Belinda Bencic in women’s singles, with a mixed doubles match to follow.

Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return during the Hopman Cup tennis tournament. (AFP)

Switzerland won its opening match against Britain. A comeback victory over Germany would leave France and Switzerland playing for a spot in Saturday’s final when they conclude round-robin play on Friday. Otherwise, Switzerland, Germany and France would all be 1-1 going into the last set of round-robin matches.

Earlier Wednesday, France’s Kristina Mladenovic and Richard Gasquet won their singles matches to give France victory over Britain. Mladenovic beat Heather Watson 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 before Gasquet defeated Dan Evans 6-4, 6-2.

Gasquet and Mladenovic later defeated Evans and Watson 4-3, 4-3 in mixed doubles, played in the Fast4 format, to complete a sweep.

Temperatures during the opening match rose to as high as 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), forcing both players to conserve their energy.

“It was definitely difficult,” said Mladenovic, who estimated she drank seven bottles of fluid during the match. “Sometimes you would like to try to put more intensity, but you have to be smart sometimes and maybe not run down every single ball.”

The United States, represented by Coco Vandeweghe and Jack Sock, have already qualified for the final from Group B after beating Czech Republic and Spain in its opening matches. On Thursday, Czech Republic plays Spain and defending champion Australia takes on the U.S.