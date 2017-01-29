Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal: Sporting world joins hands to celebrate ‘greatness’

There were moments of sheer magic, brilliance, not to mention nostalgia as Roger Federer, coming back from injury, beat Rafael Nadal in a classic final to lift the Australian Open trophy, his 18th Grand Slam title.

The match at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Sunday, which lasted 3 hours and 37 minutes, brought out the best in both the great champions, who have been struggling with injuries and indifferent form of late. (Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal final highlights)

And the sporting world – not just tennis players but champions from different disciplines, including Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman – joined hands in congratulating not just Federer, but Nadal, for the great match, their perseverance and quest for excellence.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King praised both Nadal and Federer, saying that the Swiss ace is a “true champion” while the Spaniard’s “fighting spirit is a treat” to watch.

So proud of @RafaelNadal.Your fighting spirit and competitiveness is a treat for all tennis fans to watch unfold. Thank you! — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 29, 2017

There is a reason @rogerfederer is the 🐐. He showed us again tonight at @AustralianOpen that true champions always find a way to win. #RF18 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 29, 2017

Spanish tennis player Feliciano Lopez hoped Nadal and Federer were always around to play and win tournaments.

I just hope that you guys never leave us..Bravo @rogerfederer Today's match was so inspiring..❤ — Feliciano López (@feliciano_lopez) January 29, 2017

Stan Wawrinka, who was beaten by “friend” Federer in the semifinals, was one of the first to congratulate the champion.

Indian cricket stars VVS Laxman, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh joined countless other sportspersons from across the world to congratulate and thank the great champions for their brilliant display of sporting spirit and for a wonderful match.

Sheer display of class by both Federer and Nadal. What a game it was! Congratulations @rogerfederer! #AusOpen — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 29, 2017

@rogerfederer vs @RafaelNadal has to be the best match to watch & they didn't disappoint us. What a win @rogerfederer 👌 #australianopen — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 29, 2017

True stars are never finished! @rogerfederer immense, an applause for @RafaelNadal. Sports lovers bow: Thank you champions! #ADP10 — Alessandro Del Piero (@delpieroale) January 29, 2017

Truly a clash of the titans! What a match :) Congratulations @rogerfederer on winning the #AusOpen finals. pic.twitter.com/8TMJ6ZXZUK — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 29, 2017

Great tournament @AustralianOpen . @rogerfederer crowned , @RafaelNadal so powerful but not his night tonight. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) January 29, 2017

