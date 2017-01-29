Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Australian Open final live tennis score: Classic on cards

At 35, Swiss Roger Federer is the oldest men’s grand slam finalist since Ken Rosewall lost the U.S. Open final in 1974 at the age of 39. Rafael Nadal might be five years younger but has been on tour since his late teens and the effort required for his attritional playing style puts tremendous strain on his body. Catch live tennis score and updates of Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal here. (LIVE STREAMING)

1:43 pm IST: At the Rod Laver Arena, Rafael Nadal has won all of the three matches against Roger Federer — A five-setter in 2009, four-setter in 2012 and in straight sets three year back.

1:35 pm IST: It’s time for the big one, Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer folks and Nadal can’t help but talk about how special the match is.

And while Roger Federer has been able to rest up after his three-hour semi-final victory over Stan Wawrinka on Thursday, Rafael Nadal must recuperate as best he can after his epic five-hour victory over Grigor Dimitrov at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Friday.

“That’s what I’m going to try,” the 14-times grand slam champion said. “I did it in 2009. I am seven, eight years older.”

That five-set 2009 victory over Roger Federer earned Rafael Nadal his sole Australian Open crown and another would make him the only man in the open era apart from Roy Emerson to have won all four grand slams twice.

Federer has four Australian Open titles but just a single French Open crown, his path to Roland Garros glory more often than not blocked by Nadal.

Immediately after his semi-final, as he was finally able to ponder meeting his great rival, the 17-times grand slam champion suggested his 11-23 record against Nadal might have been in part due to them meeting on clay so often early in their careers.

